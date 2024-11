Hihetetlen dolgot talált lakásfelújítás közben egy amerikai nő

Hellllllllllo here is the update yall have been asking for on the empty pool we found under the floor in our house. If you remember, this pool was a vermiculite pool and the pipes & pressure were completely rotted out. We were in a pickle! We could have filled it in with rock and floored it over again for another room in our house, but instead we got creative with it. We really love the room so far, our plants are thriving, our fish are living their best life & we have a forever projecr that we can work on together!