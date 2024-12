II. Erzsébet királynő kedvenc ékszerében jelent meg Kamilla királyné

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 3: Queen Camilla is seen ahead of a state banquet at Buckingham Palace during day one of The Amir of the State of Qatar's visit to the United Kingdom on December 3, 2024 in London, England. His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, accompanied by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, will hold several engagements with The Prince and Princess of Wales, The King and Queen as well as political figures. (Photo by WPA Pool/Getty Images)

