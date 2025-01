1/ In 2024, there were 27 confirmed #weather/#climate #disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each. This included 1 drought event, 1 flooding event, 17 severe storms, 5 tropical cyclones, 1 wildfire, and 2 winter storms.



