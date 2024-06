Gyalázatos brüsszeli ítélet a migránsok miatt: mi van a háttérben?

AFP or licensors/(FILES) Rescued refugees and migrants stand aboard a boat at the town of Paleochora, southwestern Crete island on November 22, 2022, following a rescue operation. The migration minister for Greece, one of the countries worst affected by arrivals of growing numbers of undocumented migrants, on April 10, 2024 hailed a landmark overhaul of EU asylum and migration rules as a "historic day". (Photo by Costas METAXAKIS / AFP)

