Szörnyű pusztítást végzett az árvíz Közép-Európában, de Magyarország sikeresen védekezett

Firemen in a boat make their way past a car submerged by the floods in Rust im Tullnerfeld, Austria, on September 16, 2024. The death toll has risen to 11 in the powerful storm that unleashed flooding in eastern and central Europe, authorities said on September 16, 2024, after additional victims were reported in Austria and the Czech Republic. Since September 12, 2024, swathes of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia have been hit by high winds and unusually heavy rainfall. HELMUT FOHRINGER / APA / AFP

Fotó: AFP/APA/Helmut Fohringer