Orbán Viktor telefonon beszélt Donald Trumppal

Most beszéltem telefonon Donald Trump elnökkel. Sok szerencsét kívántam neki a jövő keddre. Már csak öt nap van hátra. Szorítsunk neki! - írta az X-en Orbán Viktor kormányfő.
Just got off the phone with President @realDonaldTrump . I wished him the best of luck for next Tuesday. Only five days to go. Fingers crossed 🤞— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) October 31, 2024
