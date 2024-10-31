Hírlevél

Nézze meg a sporthíreket is

Origo SportNyíl

Kiemelt témák

Rovatok

PodcastPodcastVideóVideóVéleményVélemény

Nézze meg a sporthíreket is

Origo SportNyíl
Rendkívüli

Biden utolsó döntése kirobbanthatja a III. világháborút

Donald Trumppal

Orbán Viktor telefonon beszélt Donald Trumppal

57 perce
Olvasási idő: 1 perc
Link másolása
Vágólapra másolva!
Orbán Viktor sok sikert kívánt Donald Trumpnak a jövő keddi választásra.
Link másolása
Vágólapra másolva!
Donald TrumppalOrbán Viktorbeszél

Most beszéltem telefonon Donald Trump elnökkel. Sok szerencsét kívántam neki a jövő keddre. Már csak öt nap van hátra. Szorítsunk neki! - írta az X-en Orbán Viktor kormányfő. 


 

 

 

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Origo Google News oldalán is!
origo.hu

Tömegverekedés, bombagól és utolsó perces dráma a Magyar Kupa rangadóján - videó

origo.hu

Olivia Rodrigo: szexi pózokban, vadító szettekben mutogatja a melleit a popsztár

borsonline.hu

„Furcsán néz ki" - Kiborultak a rajongók Szoboszlai Dominik új külsején

vg.hu

Kína kivételt tehet Magyarországgal: mindenkinél hamarabb kaphat a MÁV új mozdonyokat

metropol.hu

Rejtélyes idegen zaklat egy családot

hirtv.hu

Az eddigi legdurvább videó az ukrán frontról + videó

origo.hu

Őrült nagy bajba került a Manchester United

nemzetisport.hu

Csütörtöki sportműsor: Tiszafüred–FTC a Magyar Kupában; Serie A; vízilabda Eurokupa

origo.hu

Forma-1: valószínű káoszba fullad a hétvégi, brazíliai futam

origo.hu

Alissa Ghirardini, a szexi olasz fitneszmodell és úszónő

origo.hu

A NAV-osok megállítottak egy tanulóautót Szabolcsban, amit hátul találtak, attól ők is elképedtek - fotó

origo.hu

Ismét gyászolnak a Jóbarátok sztárjai, újabb színésztársuk halt meg