Jön az árstop! Ezekre a termékekre vonatkozik a miniszterelnök bejelentése

Customer buying lardons from the fridge in the fresh and organic section of the Carrefour supermarket in Chateau Roussillon, Perpignan in the Pyrenees-Orientales department in the south of France on January 3, 2025. Between price changes and taxes on January 1 and continuing inflation in France, visit a provincial supermarket. (Photo by Jc Milhet / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP)