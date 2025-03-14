Orbán Viktor újabb információt közölt az ünnepi beszédéről

Nézze meg a sporthíreket is
Kiemelt témák
Rovatok
🔴Live on X! Tune in for my speech on March 15 at 10:30 CET as we honour the Hungarian Revolution of 1848. pic.twitter.com/SWhVASsSLb— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) March 14, 2025
🔴Live on X! Tune in for my speech on March 15 at 10:30 CET as we honour the Hungarian Revolution of 1848. pic.twitter.com/SWhVASsSLb
Mint ismert Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök szombaton 10:30-tól tartja ünnepi beszédét a Nemzeti Múzeum előtt.
Az eseményt az Origón is élőben követhetik.