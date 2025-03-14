Hírlevél

Nézze meg a sporthíreket is

Origo SportNyíl

Kiemelt témák

Rovatok

PodcastPodcastVideóVideóVéleményVélemény

Nézze meg a sporthíreket is

Origo SportNyíl
Rendkívüli

Ők kapták idén a Kossuth- és Széchenyi-díjakat

Orbán Viktor

Orbán Viktor újabb információt közölt az ünnepi beszédéről

1 órája
Olvasási idő: 1 perc
Link másolása
Vágólapra másolva!
Orbán Viktor ünnepi beszédét a kormányfő X oldalán is élőben lehet követni majd. Erről a miniszterelnök egy videót is megosztott a közösségi oldalon.
Link másolása
Vágólapra másolva!
Orbán Viktormárcius 15-ei ünnepségkormányfőbeszéd

Mint ismert Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök szombaton 10:30-tól tartja ünnepi beszédét a Nemzeti Múzeum előtt.

Az eseményt az Origón is élőben követhetik.

 

Március 15.
Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Origo Google News oldalán is!
origo.hu

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: A flagship telefonok új királya?

origo.hu

Hihetetlen, mit művelt egy néző KKevin és L.L. Junior fellépésén - videó

borsonline.hu

Megfagyott a tudósok ereiben a vér, attól, amit az űrből észleltek

mandiner.hu

Elhunyt a legendás sportriporter, Vitár Róbert

ripost.hu

Huszti ikrek: valami fontos még mindig nem került elő, ez lehet a rejtélyes haláleset legfőbb bizonyítéka

mandiner.hu

Dzsudzsák Balázs elrugaszkodott a valóságtól – ezt mondta mosolyogva Szoboszlai Dominikről (VIDEÓ)

origo.hu

Vonat és személyautó ütközött Nyírbátorban

origo.hu

Új részletek derültek ki a Huszti testvérek tragédiájáról

origo.hu

„Ha nem lépünk gyorsan és hatékonyan, akkor még nagyobb lesz a baj Budapesten”

origo.hu

Egyre valószínűbb, hogy megvan A Nagy Ő idei főszereplője

origo.hu

Megrengette a hidegháborút a szovjet tengeralattjáró botrány

origo.hu

Káprázatos vörös szőnyeges bevonulással kezdődik a 97. Oscar-gála - képek