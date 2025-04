Holtan találták azt a nőt Walesben, aki egy hete tűnt el a munkahelyéről

Body found in search for woman, 37, who vanished after leaving work a week ago – as man, 41, charged with murder. Paria Veisi, 37, has not been spotted since she vanished in Cardiff, on April 12.

***

Donate at my #Bitcoin address: bc1q8grl3y7utzevu56uq0us0rpgv6r69me762g20g pic.twitter.com/TgRcOm9Xwq