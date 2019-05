A halálba hajszolják egymást a hegymászók a Mount Everesten

Many years ago Kiwi mountaineer George Lowe once said "Everest could become the greasy pole of the WORLD just like the Matterhorn have been the greasy pole of Europe." He was not wrong.



: Nirmal Purja @nimsdai from yesterday's summit bid on #Everest. https://t.co/3NNrFnFI9Gpic.twitter.com/PMKzdGajrq