⚠️ Areal Flood Advisory ⚠️ extended until 10:00 AM MST due to continued flooding caused by excessive rainfall earlier on Tuesday. Rainfall has ended and flooding is not expected to worsen.



This includes Tusayan, Grand Canyon - South Rim. More info: https://t.co/52OPMyh0Am. #azwxpic.twitter.com/McgSS7d293