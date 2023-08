#BREAKING: A 73-year-old woman killed after she was struck by lightning on Sand Key in Clearwater this evening. This is 3rd lightning fatality in Florida this year, 10th across the country. When thunder roars, go indoors. @WINKNews@NWSTampaBayhttps://t.co/zxnqLhCDsLpic.twitter.com/csYeoyXud2