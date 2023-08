Swiss mountain resort of Zermatt (1688 m) baked in 31.2 °C heat last Thursday.

Yesterday it was just 0.5 °C in mid-morning.



The plunge in temperatures has been accompanied by torrential rainfall - 368 mm in 48 hours in the southern town of Biasca, says @meteosuissepic.twitter.com/DcUx3lXb3L