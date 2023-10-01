Erős robbanást lehetett hallani Ankara belvárosában a török parlament és a belügyminisztérium közelében vasárnap - jelentették török médiaforrások vasárnap.

A török belügyminisztérium közlése szerint két öngyilkos terrorista támadta meg a tárca épületét, az egyiket ártalmatlanították, de a másik felrobbantotta magát.

A török parlament a nyári szünetet követően vasárnap kezdi meg őszi plenáris ülésszakát.
Az AFP török médiaforrásokra hivatkozva azt írja, hogy lövések is eldördültek a kormányzati negyed közelében.