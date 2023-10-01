Erős robbanást lehetett hallani Ankara belvárosában a török parlament és a belügyminisztérium közelében vasárnap - jelentették török médiaforrások vasárnap.
A török belügyminisztérium közlése szerint két öngyilkos terrorista támadta meg a tárca épületét, az egyiket ártalmatlanították, de a másik felrobbantotta magát.
A person blew himself up near the Ministry of Internal Affairs building in Ankara. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey stated that two persons approached the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in a car. One man blew himself up, the other was… pic.twitter.com/BZUWWovcqe— NOELREPORTS (@NOELreports) October 1, 2023
A török parlament a nyári szünetet követően vasárnap kezdi meg őszi plenáris ülésszakát.
Az AFP török médiaforrásokra hivatkozva azt írja, hogy lövések is eldördültek a kormányzati negyed közelében.
#Ankara#Turkey— The Intel Consortium (@IntelPk_) October 1, 2023
- Around 9:30 AM, two terrorists arrived at the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of the #Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs in a light commercial vehicle and conducted a bomb attack.
- One of the terrorists detonated his vest, while the… pic.twitter.com/SDPYNFatfK