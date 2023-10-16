Az X-en (régi nevén Twitter) egy videót osztottak meg többen, ami a brüsszeli terrortámadást mutatja.
There was a shooting in Brussels, two Swedes were killed, HLN reports, citing police sources.— WBC Defenders (@WBCdefenders) October 16, 2023
The incident took place near the King Baudouin Stadium, where the Swedish national football team plays against the Belgians.#Brussels#Belgium#BreakingNews#Breakingpic.twitter.com/BZG1CeKxva
A videón az látható, hogy a narancssárga dzsekis támadó robogón érkezik, majd azonnal lőni kezd.