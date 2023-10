#Gas prices rose in 20 EU countries in the first half of 2023



Largest increases:

Latvia (+139% compared with the first half of 2022)

Romania (+134%)

Austria (+103%)



Estonia, Croatia and Italy registered decreases between -0.6% and -0.5.



