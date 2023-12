Spaceflight Now @SpaceflightNow

SpaceX has rescheduled the launch of a Falcon Heavy with the U.S. military's X-37B mini space shuttle for Dec. 28 at the earliest. It also set a new date of Dec. 28 for the launch of 21 Starlink satellites from the West Coast. 12/16/2023 pic.twitter.com/RYZy5ujKUv