Iszonyatos módon, a teljes családjával végzett egy kanadai férfi - képek

Ryan Howard Manoakeesick 29, #Carman, #Manitoba charged with 5 counts of murder in killings of his 3 young children, common-law wife & her niece. Amanda Clearwater 30, Bethany 6, Jayven 4, Isabella 2-1/2 months & Myah Gratton 17. https://t.co/c8eEZNoAjP pic.twitter.com/O1g8chOyyU