Brutális gyilkosság Mexikóban, egy temetőben találták meg az eltűnt amerikai nőt

Reyna Hernandez, 54, went missing on Feb. 26, 2024 from her home in Renton, WA USA. On Mar 8, 2024 her body was found in a cemetery in Mexicali, Baja California Mexico. Reyna was a popular salon owner.

Descanse en paz, Rayna. 🙏#TransLivesMatter#WontBeErased#JusticiaPorReyna pic.twitter.com/KIojfejw2h