Döbbenetes háborús lépést jelentett be a NATO

Arvydas Anušauskas litván védelmi miniszter reméli, hogy a megerősített légvédelem nem csak néhány hónapra, hanem egész évre szól - írja a Nexta.
NATO countries are moving air defense systems closer to the border with Russia to strengthen Europe's defense capabilities in the Baltic regionLithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas hopes that the enhanced defense will last for the entire year, not just a few months. pic.twitter.com/QpckggC7PK— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 10, 2024
