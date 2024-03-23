Döbbenetes videó a moszkvai lövöldözésről

Nézze meg a sporthíreket is
A Nexta X-csatornáján közreadtak egy videót, amely a Moszkva melletti, péntek esti terrortámadáson készült.
‼️ Footage has emerged from the scene of the terrorist attack as the shooting began at Moscow's "Crocus City Hall" pic.twitter.com/RjkpHWsIqr— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 22, 2024
A támadásban közel százan meghaltak, a sebesültek száma is közelít a 200-hoz.