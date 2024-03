Rosszul lett és meghalt egy nő egy repülőgépen

💥DIED SUDDENLY‼️

*Stefanie Smith, 41, was full of life during her holiday. The mum-of-two suddenly passed away on a flight back from the Dominican Republic. After 3+ years of Sudden Deaths, Doctors are Still Puzzled, According to the Article!https://t.co/rH92iE2CjZ pic.twitter.com/0yXfxR0l3y