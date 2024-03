Soha nem volt még ilyen közel a III. világháború, mint most

DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE - MARCH 17: Ukrainian tank-men are seen on a BWP infantry fighting vehicle prepare for combat as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues in the direction of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on March 17, 2024. Jose Colon / Anadolu (Photo by JOSE COLON / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP)

