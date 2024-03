Többeket meggyilkoltak egy nőnapi rendezvényen

On March 9, 2024, armed men suspected to be JNIM militants have killed at least 27 civilians including the local traditional chief, in the village of Tissaoghin, commune of Naboudin, province of Koulpélogo (east central region).



The Koulpelogo province borders 🇬🇭 and Togo 🇹🇬. pic.twitter.com/GtYEIE77sR