Itt a legújabb őrült ukrán lépés: bármikor kitörhet az atomháború

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 10: Firefighters try to extinguish the fire as smoke and flames raise after a gas station in the Nemyshlyan district targetted and hit by the Russian shahed drones in Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 10, 2024. At least seven people, including three children, died in a fire caused by a Russian airstrike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv Friday night, head of local military administration Oleh Synehubov said. The strike hit a fuel tank, causing a leak and the substance to inflame, Synehubov said on Telegram on Saturday, adding that the fire spread to the nearby residential unit primarily consisting of private houses. Yevhen Titov / Anadolu (Photo by Yevhen Titov / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP)

Fotó: Yevhen Titov / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP