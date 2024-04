Megölte élettársa négyéves kisfiát egy nő

AFP or licensors/Harris County Sheriff vehicles blocks the Crosby Freeway leading towards the Arkema Chemical Plant in Crosby, Texas on August 31, 2017. The plume of fumes from a flooded Texas chemical plant is "incredibly dangerous," the head of the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said Thursday. Two explosions were reported overnight at the chemical plant in the town of Crosby and officials have ordered residents within 1.5 miles (three kilometers) of the facility to evacuate. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

