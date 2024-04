Tizenhat örvös medvebocsot mentettek ki egy vadorzó házából Laoszban - videó

Over a dozen Asiatic black #bear cubs seized from traffickers over the past week: 17 cubs (16 alive) in #Laos and in two in #Thailand. Do support @freethebears who'll be caring for the cubs in Laos for a long time to come. https://t.co/YJ61ZouQRHhttps://t.co/dtvzgVIV39 pic.twitter.com/I9yLD8teQp