Giorgia Meloni: Nem csak Magyarország áll ellen a migránsok szétosztásának

AFP or licensors/France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) looks at Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (C) prior to a family photo with leaders mingle, members of the European Council and the Prime Ministers at the EU headquarters, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of EEA, in Brussels, on March 22, 2024. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)

Fotó: Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP