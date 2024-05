Tökök közé rejtettek több tonna kábítószert egy hajón

Federal officers at Otay Mesa Port of Entry discovered over 5 tons of methamphetamine hidden in a squash shipment at the US-Mexico border, as reported on May 22, 2024. Source: https://t.co/51gJthlzRN #JDATA #NCLD #NationalCity https://t.co/51gJthlzRN#JDATA #NCLD#NationalCity