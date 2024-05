Két férfi kegyetlenül agyonlőtt egy embert egy házibuliban, börtönbe kerültek

Pair jailed for drive-by shooting murder at party

Two men have been jailed for murdering a man in a drive-by shooting outside a house party.

Robert Powell, 50, had just left the property in Roydon, near Harlow, Essex, when he was gunned down in June 2020.