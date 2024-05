Felszállás közben lezuhant egy repülőgép Szenegálban, rengetegen megsérültek - videó

🚨JUST IN: BOEING $BA SKIDS OFF RUNWAY IN SENEGAL - MULTIPLE INJURIES



🇸🇳Transair Boeing 737-38J aircraft received substantial damage after it did a Runway excursion at Blaise Diagne International airport in Dakar, Senegal. All 73 passengers were able to evacuate, with several… pic.twitter.com/t1EzODrXyW