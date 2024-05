Súlyos orosz fenyegetést kaptak a britek

DONETSK OBLAST, UKRAINE - MAY 10: Ukrainian air intelligence soldiers prepare to fly a drone in the direction of Bakhmut, Ukraine as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on May 10, 2024. Diego Herrera Carcedo / Anadolu (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP)

Fotó: AFP/Diego Herrera Carcedo