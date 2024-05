Uniós katonákat küldenének a háborúba - erről tárgyal az EU és Ukrajna

KHARKIV, UKRAINE – MAY 10: A view from the site aftermath of the explosion of a Russian missile (according to the Ukrainian authorities, S-400) in the area of a cottage residential development in Kharkiv, Ukraine on May 10, 2024. The explosion occurred on May 10 at 03:20. At the site of the explosion, 3 residential buildings and outbuildings were destroyed, and several other buildings were damaged. Doctors treated a 72-year-old woman and an 11-year-old child for acute stress reaction. Stringer / Anadolu (Photo by STRINGER / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP)

