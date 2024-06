Könyvespolc dőlt egy gyerekre Amerikában, azonnal meghalt

#RECALL Alert - Dania Furniture recalls Hayden Bookcase due to tip-over and entrapment hazards; 4-year-old child died from tip-over. Get a repair or a refund. CONTACT: 844-722-6347 or https://t.co/cy4yCNxqrD.



Full recall alert: https://t.co/mRG4CVIqJ5 pic.twitter.com/YZ41yFpDCE