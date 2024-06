Halálos tűz ütött ki egy oroszországi olajfinomítóban

🇺🇦🇷🇺🚨In Ukhta, Russia, a fire at a Lukoil refinery killed two people. Eyewitnesses heard "pops" before the fire. Firefighters are preparing a "foam attack." Russian media rule out a UAV attack.#Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar #UkraineWar #Russia pic.twitter.com/q715hBP48W