Egy 16 éves fiú előre kitervelte volt barátnője anyjának a meggyilkolását

#Murder #EliShinhoster 16-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot Ex’s Mom in Eye Months After Breakup: Florida prosecutors said on Monday that a 16-year-old boy will be charged as an adult for killing his ex-girlfriend’s mother last month.



On June 27, Eli… https://t.co/1F6smlIjEy pic.twitter.com/nphiMGVMhq