Marine Le Pen, leader of National Rally, arrives at the party headquarters following voting during the first round of legislative elections in Henin-Beaumont, France, on Sunday, June 30, 2024. Le Pen's National Rally was on track to dominate the first round of France's legislative election, dealing a major blow to President Emmanuel Macron and setting the stage for a far-right party to control the country's government for the first time in its modern history. Photographer: Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg via Getty Images

