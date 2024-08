Rekordmennyiségű kokaint foglaltak le Puerto Rico közelében

#DrugBust❌❄️@USCG Cutter Escanaba’s crew offloaded more than 3,400lbs of cocaine & 4,400lbs of marijuana worth nearly $50 million at @PortEverglades, Fri.



Seven suspected smugglers face federal prosecution by @TheJusticeDept

Read more 🔗https://t.co/i40j8F8keG #D7 #D11 #USCG pic.twitter.com/He2i36H1uN