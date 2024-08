Több százan menekültek el a drogkartelek elől Mexikóban

Fotó: AFP / A Mexican Federal Police stands guard as embers of drug gang "Los Zetas" Margarito Mendoza and Carmen Zuniga are shown to the press in Mexico City on October 22, 2010. During their arrest, in the municipality of Cardenas, state of Tabasco, 73 high-powered weapons, 12 grenades, 2275 bullets and 2 kilos of cocaine were seized. AFP PHOTO/Luis Acosta (Photo by LUIS ACOSTA / AFP)