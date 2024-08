Lezuhant egy kisrepülőgép, ketten meghaltak

Casualties of the Nkhotakota plane crash have been identified as Zimbabwean pilot Fungay Jonathan, 50, & a Dutch national, Frisco Westheim, 29.



The C210 aircraft number 7Q-PFU, with 3 passengers on board, crashed into Lake Malawi, around Nkhotakota, yesterday.#CFMNews#Malawi pic.twitter.com/qywOb4tF2W