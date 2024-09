Lecsapott a Francine hurrikán, szükségállapot van több amerikai államban - videó

🚨🇺🇲HURRICANE FRANCINE 2024: A STORM TO REMEMBER



- Hurricane Francine defies expectations, intensifies into Cat 2

- NE eyewall brings strong winds to Houma, LA

- A storm that will be etched in memory as a surprise powerhouse#HurricaneFrancine #HoumaLA #Louisiana | #Francine pic.twitter.com/tcEquF9SWN