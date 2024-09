Gyilkos óriáscsigák lepték el Floridát

Posting weirdly-sized animals until I get tired



Behold, the Giant African Snail

8 inches long, weighing 11 ounces, and with a lifespan of around 5 years



Invasive to everywhere besides East Africa

Illegal to buy, own, and release in the US

Carries a meningitis-causing nematode pic.twitter.com/T3FYxnkPfP