Megölte és feldarabolta főnökét egy techvállalat alkalmazottja

JUST IN: The assistant who behead-d his boss in a NYC apartment wore a suit he stole from the victim as he was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison



Tyrese Haspil, 25, was found guilty in June of murd-r, grand larceny and other charges in the 2020 de-th of his former boss,… pic.twitter.com/iFPjMfAGIv