Más országokban katasztrófát okozott az árvíz, Magyarországon sikeres volt a védekezés

16 September 2024, Austria, Böheimkirchen: In the town of Böheimkirchen in Lower Austria, a bridge partially collapsed after a crane fell on it. In front a fallen diesel generator. Weather situation in Germany and neighboring countries - view of flooding in Austria. (Aerial view with a drone) Photo: Christoph Reichwein/dpa

