Így menekültek az elefántok az árvíz elől Thaiföldön - videó

🚨FLOODING EMERGENCY: Help Needed! 🙏💔🐘



Severe flooding at @ElephantNatureP in Thailand has forced the team to evacuate 5,000+ rescued animals. More heavy rain is on the way, and they urgently need your help! 🥺



PLEASE DONATE HERE: 👉 https://t.co/Wzkevl3ZvG



Via: @TrunksUp pic.twitter.com/v1hApGoOAC