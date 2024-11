Rebecca Moore, 25, Barney Griffin, 18, and Jack Douglas, 17, have today (28 November) been jailed for a total of 46 years after being convicted of the murder of 24-year-old Sacad Ali, who was stabbed to death in Ponderosa Park in March 2024.



