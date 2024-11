Váratlanul több elefánt is elpusztult egy indiai nemzeti parkban

#ToxicologyReport | Toxins in fungus-infected Kodo Millet crops caused the deaths of 10 elephants in MP, per ICAR-IVRI's detailed report.



The report recommends surveying and destroying infected crops to prevent harm to other animals.