Közel húsz halottja van egy újabb öngyilkos merényletnek Pakisztánban

#𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻: 𝗦𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝟭𝟮 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹, 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝟭𝟬 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗶𝗻𝗷𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗱



At least 12 Pakistan Army personnel were killed and 10 others were critically injured in a suicide attack on a security check… pic.twitter.com/kHo4pmWJpz