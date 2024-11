Tíz csecsemő meghalt, amikor leégett egy kórház Indiában - videó

🚨 Jhansi Hospital Fire: A devastating fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College’s NICU claimed the lives of 10 newborns, with 16 others injured. Cause: suspected short circuit. CM Yogi Adityanath ordered a 12-hour report. DNA tests underway for 3 unidentified infants.… pic.twitter.com/ARx8pEtfUX