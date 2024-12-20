Elon Musk: Scholz azonnal mondjon le!

Nézze meg a sporthíreket is
Kiemelt témák
Rovatok
Elon Musk szerint Olaf Scholz német kancellár egy alkalmatlan bolond, és felszólította, hogy mondjon le. Mindezt a magdeburgi terrortámadás után közölte Donald Trump egyik legfontosabb szövetségese.
Elon Musk is calling for German Chancellor Scholz to resign, but@SiobhanRobbins says it's a "fairly moot point as there has been a vote of confidence and an election is on the way."His comments come after a car drove into a Christmas market in Germany.https://t.co/2DAQRn8PP0 pic.twitter.com/W1Paj9JVu2— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 20, 2024
Elon Musk is calling for German Chancellor Scholz to resign, but@SiobhanRobbins says it's a "fairly moot point as there has been a vote of confidence and an election is on the way."His comments come after a car drove into a Christmas market in Germany.https://t.co/2DAQRn8PP0 pic.twitter.com/W1Paj9JVu2