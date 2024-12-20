Hírlevél

Nézze meg a sporthíreket is

Origo SportNyíl

Kiemelt témák

Rovatok

PodcastPodcastVideóVideóVéleményVélemény

Nézze meg a sporthíreket is

Origo SportNyíl
Rendkívüli

A Patrióta néhány napja forgatott a berlini karácsonyi vásárban a terrorfenyegetettségről

Olaf Scholz

Elon Musk: Scholz azonnal mondjon le!

4 perce
Olvasási idő: 1 perc
Link másolása
Vágólapra másolva!
Olaf Scholz német kancellár egy alkalmatlan bolond - fogalmazott a magdeburgi terrortámadás után Elon Musk.
Link másolása
Vágólapra másolva!
Olaf ScholzalkalmatlanElon Musk

Elon Musk szerint Olaf Scholz német kancellár egy alkalmatlan bolond, és felszólította, hogy mondjon le. Mindezt a magdeburgi terrortámadás után közölte Donald Trump egyik legfontosabb szövetségese. 

 

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Origo Google News oldalán is!
origo.hu

Mutatjuk 2024 legkegyetlenebb, leghalálosabb természeti katasztrófáit - fotók, videó

origo.hu

Tanu vagy tanú: Ön tudja, hogy melyik változat a helyes?

borsonline.hu

Kiderült: A 2024-es lottónyertes halt meg a Suzuki-balesetben

magyarnemzet.hu

Így bukhatod a jogosítványodat az új KRESZ-irányelv miatt

metropol.hu

"Megérkezett" - megszületett Weisz Fanni babája, a nevét is elárulta

mandiner.hu

Nem jó ujjat húzni a fenyegetőző Trumppal – az Európai Unió kész az azonnali reakcióra

origo.hu

Nagy bejelentést tett a világ legszexibb tornászlánya

origo.hu

Meztelenül fotózták Tolvai Renit

origo.hu

Radics Giginek új párja van - kép

origo.hu

Szoboszlaiék is érintettek az angol futball új botrányában

origo.hu

G. Fodor Gábor: Orbán egy brand lett, ezt nem hagyhatták annyiban